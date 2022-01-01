Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (1033 reviews)

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road

Wilmington NC

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Niche Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hibachi Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sawmill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston