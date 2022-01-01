Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
1939 Woodruff Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1939 Woodruff Rd
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
Come in and enjoy!
Menkoi Ramen House
Come in and enjoy!
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
Village Kitchen Hartness
An elevated fast casual dining experience located within the Hartness Community, Village Kitchen offers a bistro-style experience serving up fresh, farm-to-table entrees that present a delectable twist to classic southern cuisine.