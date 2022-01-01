Go
Toast

Eggshells Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

769 W. Main Street • $

Avg 3.5 (78 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

769 W. Main Street

Lake Zurich IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Korean BBQ on the Lake

No reviews yet

Serving healthy and delicious Korean cuisine located in downtown Lake Zurich by the lake

Franco's Pescheria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'LISH Fresh Healthy Meals

No reviews yet

Creating Fresh Healthy Meals for your on the go lifestyle.

Koffee Kup Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lake Zurich's best kept secret! Best breakfast in town anytime!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston