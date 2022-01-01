Go
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

SANDWICHES

3233 N Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)

Popular Items

**BYO Skillet$11.00
You be the chef! Build your skillet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included with your choice of toast or pancakes
**Biscuits & Gravy$9.50
Two homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style. Sorry no choice of sides with this dish
**Side Bacon$3.99
**Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.00
Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
**Grecian Salad$9.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, imported Kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with house made Greek vinaigrette.
Add Grilled Chicken | 2.50
**Club House Sandwich$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
*Side Hashbrowns$3.00
Homestyle oven baked fresh cut red potatoes
**The Broadway$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 1.50
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
**Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake.
Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3233 N Broadway St

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

