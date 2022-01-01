Go
Toast

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

16 S Conti Parkway • $$

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

**Bacon & Eggs$11.00
**Rocky Mountain High$11.00
A classic made with diced off the bone ham, green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese
**Tommy Boy Skillet$11.00
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese
**Steak Skillet$16.00
Diced steak layered with mushroom, green pepper, onion and havarti cheese
**Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake.
Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
**Side Bacon$3.99
**Belgium Waffle$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Breakfast Chilaquiles$10.50
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
**Butcher Block$12.00
A meat lover's dream ... diced off the bone ham, hardwood smoked bacon, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

16 S Conti Parkway

Elmwood Park IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gringo & Blondie

No reviews yet

Taqueria and Churreria in Elmwood Park, IL, serving your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.

Massa Cafe Italiano

No reviews yet

Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory !

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston