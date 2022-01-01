Go
Toast

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive

Elenis Egg White Omelette.$11.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
Ham & Jack Quesadilla.$13.99
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns
Cornbeef Hash Skillet.$11.49
This skillet features our house made
corned beef hash and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses.
**Side Sausage Links$3.99
Pancakes.$7.99
Add your favorite topping
Traditional Benedict.$10.49
Canadian bacon over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.
BYO Omelette.$10.99
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
BYO Scrambler.$10.49
You be the chef! Build your own scrambler with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
Mile High Omelette.$10.99
A classic of diced ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and Jack cheeses
Tommy Boy Skillet.$10.49
This hearty skillet is layered with bacon,
sausage and ham and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses
Location

Mount Prospect IL

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
