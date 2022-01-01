Go
Toast

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Come in and enjoy!

1230 West Taylor Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

**Breakfast Chilaquiles$10.50
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
**Side Bacon$3.99
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
**Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
**Rocky Mountain High$11.00
A classic made with diced off the bone ham, green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese
**Two Egg Meal$7.00
**Classic Benedict$10.50
Grilled off the bone ham topped with poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, drizzled with fresh hollandaise and a choice from pick your side
**Butcher Block$12.00
A meat lover's dream ... diced off the bone ham, hardwood smoked bacon, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese
**Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake.
Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
**Side Egg$1.69
See full menu

Location

1230 West Taylor Street

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chez Joel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Maple Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sweet Maple Cafe.
Located in a modest storefront on Taylor St., Sweet Maple is one of Chicago’s favorite restaurants. Each day business owners, police officers, professors, students, retirees, and tourists, gather to create a community that is uniquely “Sweet Maple”. Some come for the ’40s era background. Others come to chat with our friendly staff. But they all come for the authentic “taste of home” found only at Sweet Maple Cafe.
We do things the old-fashioned way. Try our delectable homemade “sweet milk biscuits” or our “Not-So-Plain Buttermilk Pancakes,” served with pure Vermont maple syrup. And new dishes, like Dr. Glenn’s Scramble with farm-fresh scrambled eggs, chunks of succulent bone-in ham, Wisconsin cheddar and sautéed vegetables, are not to be missed!
Come join our celebration of great food, good people, and a bygone era.
Sweet Maple Cafe
It’s more than breakfast.

Peanut Park Trattoria

No reviews yet

We are an unpretentious neighborhood Italian American restaurant brought to you by Coalfire, Tempesta Market, and Ristorante Agostino. We off fresh pasta made in-house, classic bistro favorites and have a full bar!

Busy Burger

No reviews yet

We are moving in the right direction, bringing you what you deserve, and that is the highest quality product that we can get our hands on. busyburger is a unique fast-casual restaurant concept created for an audience of diverse, busy and savvy customers, looking for value, convenience, and delicious food. Helping the world eat better is our mission. We put much love, time and energy into our product, making just about everything by hand from scratch. Giving you our valued customers all-natural ingredients at a reasonable price, in an impeccably clean, fun and modern environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston