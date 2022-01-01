Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Sweet Maple Cafe

Welcome to Sweet Maple Cafe.

Located in a modest storefront on Taylor St., Sweet Maple is one of Chicago’s favorite restaurants. Each day business owners, police officers, professors, students, retirees, and tourists, gather to create a community that is uniquely “Sweet Maple”. Some come for the ’40s era background. Others come to chat with our friendly staff. But they all come for the authentic “taste of home” found only at Sweet Maple Cafe.

We do things the old-fashioned way. Try our delectable homemade “sweet milk biscuits” or our “Not-So-Plain Buttermilk Pancakes,” served with pure Vermont maple syrup. And new dishes, like Dr. Glenn’s Scramble with farm-fresh scrambled eggs, chunks of succulent bone-in ham, Wisconsin cheddar and sautéed vegetables, are not to be missed!

Come join our celebration of great food, good people, and a bygone era.

Sweet Maple Cafe

It’s more than breakfast.

