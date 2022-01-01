Go
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Come in and enjoy!

419 W Dundee Road

Popular Items

**Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake.
Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
**The Broadway$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 1.50
**Side Sausage Links$3.99
**Eggsperience Chopped Salad$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
**Nutella Banana Crepes$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
**Tommy Boy Skillet$11.00
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese
**Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.00
Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
**Side Bacon$3.99
**Two Egg Meal$7.00
**Bacon & Eggs$11.00
Location

419 W Dundee Road

Wheeling IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
