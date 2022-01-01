Go
Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.

FRENCH FRIES

2545 Waukegan Rd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$4.99
Eggspresso Chopped Salad$10.99
Diced char-grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing
Bacon & Eggs$11.49
Peach wood smoked bacon.
Served with two Grade AA farm fresh eggs, your choice of hash browns, fresh fruit, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers or cottage cheese and your choice of toast or pancakes
Buffalo Ranch Wrap$9.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips, fresh greens, red onions, celery, Jack and cheddar cheese tossed with our ranch dressing. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla
BYO Scambler$10.99
You be the chef! Build your own scrambler with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
Side Bacon$3.99
Side Egg$1.69
BYO Omelette$11.99
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
Egg White Delight Omelette$12.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
AÇai super food bowl$9.99
Açai purée mixed with Greek yogurt,
strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Topped with granola and chia seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2545 Waukegan Rd

Bannockburn IL

Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

