Eggspresso - At The Glen
Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.
2000 Tower Drive
Popular Items
Location
2000 Tower Drive
Glenview IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mingle Juice Bar
Take away Acai bowls, smoothies and much more.
Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market
Modern, warm space with a fireplace offering ample wines & small plates of American comfort food with a twist.
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best margarita's in town
JibekJolu
Come on in and enjoy!