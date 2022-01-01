Go
Eggspresso - At The Glen

Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.

2000 Tower Drive

Popular Items

Side Biscuits & Gravy$4.99
Kids Pancake Combo$4.99
Caliente Wrap$11.49
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions,
pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with
a hint of jalapeño peppers. All wrapped up
in a large flour tortilla with salsa
on the side.
Steak & Eggs$16.99
10-oz. rib-eye with two cage free eggs any style, hash browns, choose pancakes or toast
BYO Omelette$11.99
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
The Farmstand Frittata$11.49
Fresh spinach, mushrooms and diced bacon topped with Jack and cheddar cheeses
Morning Power Wrap$11.49
Egg whites with turkey slices, spinach,
mushrooms and low-fat mozzarella wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Served with fresh fruit
and a side of homemade salsa
Regular Coffee$2.99
12-oz cup
Butchers Skillet$11.49
This hearty skillet is layered with bacon,
sausage and ham and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses
Side Bacon$3.99
Location

2000 Tower Drive

Glenview IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
