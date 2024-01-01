Egg Posh Cafe- Frisco - 4851 Legacy Dr.
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
TBD, Frisco TX 75035
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Indulge Kitchen & Lounge - 705 N Washington Ave
No Reviews
705 N Washington Ave Livingston, TX 77351
View restaurant