Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1752 Grand Island Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast$5.00
3 Eggs, Homefries, and Toast$5.50
Traditional Eggs Benedict$10.00
Soulvaki Breakfast$10.95
Sausage Gravy Biscuits & Eggs$8.95
Soulvaki Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Irish Benny$10.50
Rye toast topped with corned beef hash & poached eggs covered with hollandaise sauce.
Side Bacon$2.69
Side Sausage$2.69
Chicken Soulvaki Salad$12.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1752 Grand Island Blvd

Grand Island NY

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

