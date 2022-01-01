Go
Eggstablished

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

128 N Cass Ave • $

Avg 4 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Denver Skillet$8.50
Diced Ham, Green Peppers, Onions + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
CYO Skillet$8.50
Create Your Own Skillet
Denver Omelette$8.00
Ham, Onions, Green Peppers + American Cheese
Bacon Strips$3.00
Two Eggs$5.00
Two Eggs cooked any style.
CYO Omelette$8.00
Create Your Own Omelette
Lg Juices$3.00
Steak Skillet$11.00
Skirt Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
Sausage Links$3.00
Croissant Sandwich$9.00
Flaky Croissant with Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cheese + your choice of Bacon Strips or Sausage Patties. Served with Hash Browns or Cup of Fruit
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

128 N Cass Ave

Westmont IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
