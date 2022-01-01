Go
Toast

Eggtc.

Come in and enjoy!

7182 Renner Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien$9.49
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side
Breakfast Tacos$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
One Pancake$2.49
French Toast$7.99
A stack of three French toast slices. Your choice of sourdough or wheat.
Eggs Benedict$10.99
An English muffin topped with smoked black oak ham, corned beef or turkey, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with a side
Mexican Spiced Mocha$4.99
Espresso and steamed milk with chocolate, cinnamon and spices
Egg Any Way$1.49
Breakfast Meat$3.29
Build Your Own Omelet$6.99
Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99
Create Your Own Potato Skillet$5.99
A skillet full of breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of ingredients topped with an egg. Each ingredient - $1.29
See full menu

Location

7182 Renner Road

Shawnee KS

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

No reviews yet

Fast. Fresh. Yours.

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Door Woodfired Grill

No reviews yet

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Lenexa, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston