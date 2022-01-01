Eggy's Diner
Don't be fooled by the name, Eggy’s is more than just breakfast (though it does have an extensive egg-centric menu). Modeled after the homey diners of the ‘60s, the menu is full of items designed to give a home-cooked feel. Think pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers.
Location
120 West 14th Street
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
