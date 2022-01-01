Go
Eggy's Diner

Don't be fooled by the name, Eggy’s is more than just breakfast (though it does have an extensive egg-centric menu). Modeled after the homey diners of the ‘60s, the menu is full of items designed to give a home-cooked feel. Think pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers.

120 West 14th Street

Popular Items

Old Fashioned Waffle$8.25
Plain with powdered sugar
Nutella Crepes$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
Build Your Own Omelet (with 2 ingredients)$12.00
Choose 2 ingridients
Chicken & Waffles$15.50
Half a fried chicken on a fresh golden waffle.
Applewood Bacon$4.25
Two Eggs with Meat$10.75
Choose from bacon, ham, turkey sausage links, pork maple sausage links or patties with Eggy's potatoes and your choice of toast or pancake
American Skillet$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
Gyro Sandwich$12.50
Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita
Eggy's Potatoes$3.00
Eggy's Combo$10.95
Two eggs your way, 2 pancakes, 2 strips of bacon & 2 sausage links.
Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
