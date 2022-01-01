Early Harvest Diner
We feature delicious homemade breakfast & lunches in a comfortable relaxing atmosphere. Our food is fresh and made to order. Our generous portions means you will never leave hungry. Stop by and enjoy great food served with a smile.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
Marino's Cafe "The Breakroom" is located at suite 151 J in the 100 Building at the Cummings Center. We serve breakfast, pastries, coffee + espresso, sandwiches and soups~ We can't wait to see you!
Cotton Mill Cafe
Relaxing Cafe with Healthy options and great Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!
Flip The Bird
A Fried Chicken Joint!
Lolo Poke Beverly
Come in and enjoy!