Eight 11 Place

7080 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Margherita$25.00
Tomatoes, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
The Board
Mustard Seed Gouda, Black Truffle Cheddar, Peppercorn Crusted Goat, Mustard Seed Salami, Black Truffle Salami, Del Duca Prosciutto
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Prosciutto Pizza$27.00
Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
The Godfather Pizza$28.00
Prosciutto, Salami, Peppered Pepperoni, Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoncini Peppers, White Truffle Oil & Fresh Rosemary
Caesar Salad$12.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Sugar Bacon & Goat Board$15.00
Sugar Bacon, Goat Cheese, Jam, Basil & Toasted Crostini
Jalapeno Popper Pizza$28.00
Chicken, Sugar Bacon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Mike's Hot Honey
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7080 Main St

Frisco TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
