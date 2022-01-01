Go
Eight Row Flint
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Eight Row Flint

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

3.5

406 Reviews

$$

1039 Yale

Houston, TX 77008

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
TG Ranchwater$60.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
Fries$5.25
Seasoned fries
Beef Barbacoa Taco$7.75
Braised 44 Farms Beef Cheek, Curtido
Quesadilla$12.50
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
TG Frozen Marg$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
TG Frozen Gin and Tonic$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
Chips & Queso$10.50
House made buttermilk and Vermont cheddar queso with tortilla chips
Brussels Sprouts Taco$6.50
Brussels Sprouts, Crema, Watermelon Radish, Charred Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Shrimp Taco$7.25
Orange-Glazed Gulf Shrimp, Pickled Jicama and Carrot, Serrano Peppers, Thai Basil, Black Sesame Seeds
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1039 Yale, Houston TX 77008

Directions

