Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Eight Row Flint
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
406 Reviews
$$
1039 Yale
Houston, TX 77008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1039 Yale, Houston TX 77008
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Hando
Order through our website for takeout during lunch and dinner.
Note: Order ready times are just estimates made under normal conditions. Orders may take longer than the quoted time during busy hours.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Kolache Shoppe
50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!
Chivos
Come in and enjoy!