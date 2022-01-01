Go
Toast

Eight + Sand Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

135 New Bern Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$4.50
Chipotle Club Sandwich$13.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
Green Goddess Avocado Toast$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
Biscuit +$3.95
Our housemade buttermilk biscuit served with your choice of strawberry jam, whipped butter, or honey.
Grilled Chicken Avocado Melt$13.50
Pasture raised local chicken breast, smashed avocado, Provolone + Muenster cheeses and herb aioli on grilled country sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Hickory bacon, an over medium egg, Ashe County Cheddar and smoked paprika aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
Sausage, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Neese’s sausage, an over medium egg, Ashe County Cheddar and avocado aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, snow peas, crispy wontons, seed salsa (contains nuts), and NC free range chicken with toasted sesame miso dressing
Cold Brew$4.25
Breakfast Bowl$10.00
Potato crunks, two over medium free range egg, avocado, sautéed kale, caramelized onions + peppers, and parsley pesto
See full menu

Location

135 New Bern Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Suffolk Punch

No reviews yet

Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.

Green Brothers @ Southend

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Waterman SE

No reviews yet

The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!

The Fairwood 226

No reviews yet

Your South End hangout for a bar-centric open air vibe with good food, fast pours, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Oh, and did we mention we also have rooftop seating with Uptown views?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston