Eight Thirty Common

Eight Thirty Common is a gastro-pub in the heart of downtown Meridian. Diners will connect over their love of food, beer and finely crafted cocktails in a comfortable, modern redesigned space. The menu features upscale pub fare, including hand punched fries, house-made sauces and dressings, fresh takes on healthy salads, sandwiches, unexpected entrees, nightly specials and weekend brunch. Eight Thirty Common is proudly brought to you by the founders of Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

830 N Main #120 • $$

Avg 4 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$11.95
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.95
Alaskan cod, hand-dredged, house tarter and cocktail sauce, house punched Idaho russets
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese$13.95
Beehive hatch chile cheese, Tillamook sharp cheddar, cavatappi pasta, Dorito dust
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

830 N Main #120

Meridian ID

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
