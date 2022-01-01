Go
Toast

Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge

Great food, Great Drinks, The best service!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

100 West Church • $$

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)

Popular Items

3 whole wing w fries$8.00
6 bone in wings w fries$9.50
Lemonde$1.79
1836 Prime Burger w fries$10.00
Fried Porkchop Dinner$9.99
Sprite$1.79
Add leg$0.89
Kids Plate$5.99
Veggie plate (4)$6.99
12 bone in wings w fries$15.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

100 West Church

Fort Valley GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Railroad Cafe

No reviews yet

American Style Cafe nestled in an old 1900's Passenger Train Depot in the Heart of Fort Valley, GA.

Main Street Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stoner's Pizza Joint

No reviews yet

The BEST Pizza in Byron, Ga.!

Sweet Charlie's

No reviews yet

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston