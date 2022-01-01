Eisenhower Diner
Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
375 Eisenhower Drive
Hanover, PA 17331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
375 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover PA 17331
Nearby restaurants
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
Serving pizza that has stood the test of time we use fresh ingredients and practice the art of making "real" pizza. Located in the North Hanover Mall, Jerry & Sal's offers dine-in service, take out and fast delivery to the Hanover area.
Public House at the Markets
Public House at The Markets is a casual brewpub with amazing chef-created cuisine. We proudly feature the highest quality, fresh, locally sourced, dry aged, certified black angus beef from Roseda Farm and locally open pasture-raised heritage pork from the Farmstead Butcher.
Our beer is brewed on site using solar-powered energy. We also have Pennsylvania wine and spirits, frozen drinks and more.
Join us for lunch, dinner and Sunday Brunch. We have LIVE MUSIC every weekend, plenty of table seating, one of the largest wrap around bars in the area and an outdoor patio.
Shultz's Delicatessen
Since 1939 Shultz's Delicatessen has earned a reputation for providing exceptional foods and superior service. We take great pride in offering our customers a wide range of meats, seafood, cheeses, breads, salads and sweets. Our recipes for quality include only the freshest ingredients. Conveniently located at 918 Carlisle Street in Hanover, stop in and see why superior service is always in good taste.
Bourbon Grill
Come in and enjoy!