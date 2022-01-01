Go
Toast

Eisenhower Hotel & Conference Center

From savory to sweet, and everything in between, Eisenhower has an endless array of delicious options for your inner foodie to indulge. Whether you have a taste for American food or a craving for Italian, gluten-free and vegeterian options also available on a menu.

2634 Emmitsburg Road

No reviews yet

Location

2634 Emmitsburg Road

Gettysburg PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gloryridge Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

We invite guests to join us for pub-style light bites, spectacular hand pressed and grilled burgers, fresh salads and a glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Perfect to go and enjoy at home too!

Mela Kitchen

No reviews yet

Taking it’s name from the Italian word for apple, Mela, will take a clean, fresh and rustic approach to food. Making use of the great local ingredients and products available, Mela’s menu will consist of brick oven pizzas, Italian inspired small plates and family style offerings. Our mission is to offer a thoughtful, comforting menu in a social atmosphere.

Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Appalachian Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston