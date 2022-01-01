Eisenhower Hotel & Conference Center
From savory to sweet, and everything in between, Eisenhower has an endless array of delicious options for your inner foodie to indulge. Whether you have a taste for American food or a craving for Italian, gluten-free and vegeterian options also available on a menu.
2634 Emmitsburg Road
Location
2634 Emmitsburg Road
Gettysburg PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill
We invite guests to join us for pub-style light bites, spectacular hand pressed and grilled burgers, fresh salads and a glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Perfect to go and enjoy at home too!
Mela Kitchen
Taking it’s name from the Italian word for apple, Mela, will take a clean, fresh and rustic approach to food. Making use of the great local ingredients and products available, Mela’s menu will consist of brick oven pizzas, Italian inspired small plates and family style offerings. Our mission is to offer a thoughtful, comforting menu in a social atmosphere.
Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room
Come in and enjoy!
Appalachian Brewing Company
Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!