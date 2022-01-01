Go
A map showing the location of Famous Pudn
Dessert & Ice Cream

Famous Pudn

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

24520 Village Walk Pl Ste F

Murrieta, CA 92562

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

24520 Village Walk Pl Ste F, Murrieta CA 92562

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sharon's Creole Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the taste of Louisiana cooking & family atmosphere! Its LOVE YOU CAN TASTE!!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RJ's Sizzlin Steer

No reviews yet

Best Spot in Murrieta to gather with friends and family! Beautiful Indoor Dining and Two Great Patios to enjoy the great weather and eat a delicious meal!

Famous Pudn

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston