EJ's

EJ's

Come in and enjoy!

532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)

Grilled Chicken Flatbread$12.95
Olive oil base on our flatbread. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Grilled cheese and cup of soup$8.95
Fruit-Sation Bed$13.50
Bed of fresh spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, mandarin slices, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, drizzled in lemon poppy dressing. Top with your choice of chicken or salmon.
Broc cheddar
Bison Big Mouth Bites$12.95
3 Bison Sliders topped with Gouda cheese, sweet bacon jam and a pickle slice
Chicken & Dumplings
Full House Salad$10.50
Bed of fresh spring mix topped with egg, bacon, tomato, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Loaded Potato Soup
Half House Salad$7.00
Bed of fresh spring mix topped with egg, bacon, tomato, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Four Cheese Flatbread$10.95
532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy

White House TN

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
