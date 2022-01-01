Go
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

EJs Pub

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

4306 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90807

Popular Items

Irish Bangers & Mash$16.00
GRILLED PORK BANGER SAUSAGES SERVED OVER A BED OF MASHED RED POTATOES, TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND RICH BEEF GRAVY SERVED WITH GARLIC TOAST
Essential Pub Burger$14.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND HOUSE 1000 ISLAND DRESSING.
Select all beef patty, garden patty, Turkey burger or chicken breast.
EJs Traditional Caesar$12.00
CRISPY ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, CROÛTONS AND OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING
Kids Fingers/Fries$9.00
Short Rib French Dip$16.00
PULLED SHORT RIB ON A “DOUBLE DIPPED” FRENCH ROLL. SERVED WITH RICH AU JUS FOR DIPPING
Flaming Guacamole Burger$17.00
BLACKENED PATTY TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPER, AND GUACAMOLE
The Western Burger$16.00
PROVOLONE, CRISPY BACON, HOUSE-MADE KENTUCKY BBQ SAUCE, AND A CRISPY FRIED ONION RING
Sm EJ Wings$15.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Smoked Turkey & Bacon Club$16.00
IN-HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON GRILLED SOURDOUGH WITH BACON AIOLI
Cod EJ’s Traditional Fish And Chips$18.00
COD SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, COLESLAW, HOUSE-MADE TARTAR SAUCE AND LEMON WEDGES.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach CA 90807

