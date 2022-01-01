Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American
EJs Pub
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
4306 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach CA 90807
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.
Wood & Salt Tavern
Wood & Salt Tavern is your local neighborhood restaurant specializing in homemade pasta, shareable appetizer, fish, seafood & meats from our wood-fired grill.
Lola's
Come on in and enjoy!
Taboon Mediterranean
100% Fresh & Healthy