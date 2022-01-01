Go
Ejji coming into Harbor East with the ONLY Hand Pulled Beer Noodles in town. Made with Monument City Brewing beer, we created some noods out of this world! More than noods, check out our made fresh daily Shaobing Bread sandwiches. Your taste buds will thank you!

711 S. Central Ave

Popular Items

BAG PLEASE!$0.05
EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1ST A $0.05 PER BAG FEE IS REQUIRED! (Comprehensive Bag Reduction Act Baltimore City)
The Wet Bird$15.00
5 Spice chicken bone broth, grilled chicken (thigh), charred tomatoes, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, bonito flakes (smoked tuna) and finished with Sichuan pepper oil. Our Hand pulled beer noodles are infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery.
* Our Chicken Broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!
Fiery Porky Noods$13.00
Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally craft beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed spicy ground pork, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.
Chicken Shoyu Ramen$13.96
Chicken Shoyu broth with grilled chicken (thighs), a miso egg, Nori (seaweed), Bonito flakes, black garlic sesame oil, Dashi and Ramen noodles
*Our Chicken broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!
Fiery Shiitake Noods$13.00
Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed Shiitake mushrooms, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.
Kingdom Wings 8 (PCS)$9.50
The Harbor Hen$12.00
Fried chicken cutlet (Antibiotic and hormone free), shredded lettuce, and Sichuan pepper mayo
Sesame Garlic Noods (VeggieTale without broth)$15.00
The Whole Point$10.00
Shiitake mushrooms, jicama slaw, grilled zucchini, charred tomatoes, pineapple sambal , cilantro and caramelized onion jam
Location

711 S. Central Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
