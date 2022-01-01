Go
Ekiben

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at hello.ekiben@gmail.com. We do not have phones at the restaurant.

SANDWICHES

1622 Eastern Ave • $

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE BUN$3.75
Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.
TEMPURA BROCCOLI$8.25
Crispy Battered Broccoli Tossed in Our House Made Vinegar, Fresh Herbs, and Onions.
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL$16.75
Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
TOFU BRAH BUN$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
THE ORIGINAL BOWL$16.75
Thai chicken meatballs, coconut black peppercorn sauce, roasted aromatics, fresh herbs, On rice with a side of pickled veggies
TOFU BRAH BOWL$16.75
Vegan. Crispy tofu tossed with spicy peanut sauce, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics, and onions. Served over jasmine rice and pickled vegetables on the side.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
TOFU NUGGETS$8.25
Crispy Tofu Nuggets topped with Spicy Peanut Sauce, Roasted Aromatics, Herbs and Onions.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL$16.75
Our classic Taiwanese curry fried chicken topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1622 Eastern Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
