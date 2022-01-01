Go
Ekiben Hampden

911 W 36th st • $$

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
RED BEANS AND RICE$8.25
Jasmine Rice Topped with Spicy Ethiopian Lentils, and Tomato Salad. (Full Side!)
TOFU NUGGETS$8.25
Crispy Tofu Nuggets topped with Spicy Peanut Sauce, Roasted Aromatics, Herbs and Onions.
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
TEMPURA BROCCOLI$8.25
Crispy Battered Broccoli Tossed in Our House Made Vinegar, Fresh Herbs, and Onions.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL$16.75
Our classic Taiwanese curry fried chicken topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
SIDE BUN$3.75
Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.
TOFU BRAH BUN$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL$16.75
Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
TOFU BRAH BOWL$16.75
Vegan. Crispy tofu tossed with spicy peanut sauce, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics, and onions. Served over jasmine rice and pickled vegetables on the side.
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

911 W 36th st

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
