Eko House
EKO House is a modern Pan-African restaurant, celebrating Nigerian culture with a rich fusion of food, art and entertainment. With our authentic cuisine, carefully curated interior and exciting ambience, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos.
150 Gibbs St
Location
Rockville MD
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
