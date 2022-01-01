EL CARNIVAL
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS
437 Espanola Way • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
437 Espanola Way
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mercato Della Pescheria
Come in and enjoy!
EME MIAMI
Come in and enjoy!
The Betsy Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
La Tiendita Taqueria rebuilding
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to Wynwood to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.