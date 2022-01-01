Go
Toast

El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)

Our current hours of opperation are Sunday: 4-10pm, Tuesday through Thursday: 4-10pm
Friday and Saturday: 4-11pm.

38 Front St N • $$

Avg 4 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Braised Chicken Burrito$15.00
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Quesadilla$10.00
Oaxaca & pepperjack cheeses in flour tortillas. served with salsa roja & salsa verde
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa
Halibut Tacos$15.00
Oaxaca & pepperjack cheese, tartar slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro & radish. your choice of grilled or crispy
Juan Loco$0.42
HOT - tomatillo, pickled jalapeño, white vinegar, onions, cilantro, roasted garlic, lime.
Beef Tacos$15.00
grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.
Nachos$12.00
Fresh tortilla chips, Oacxaca & pepperjack cheese, salsa roja, El 42 guacamole & sour cream, black olives and pickled jalapenos
Guacamole Classico$11.00
cilantro, lime, onion, serranos, & garlic. served with tortilla or plantain chips or 1/2& 1/2
Chips & Salsa$6.00
with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa
Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
flour tortillas, chicken, jack cheese, artichoke, salsa rojo, & salsa verde.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

38 Front St N

Issaquah WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flying Pie Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Serving Pizza, Salads, Subs, Wings, Meatballs and More! Our Pizza Dough is homemade and hand-rolled daily. Fresh vegetables are cut and prepared every day. We use only 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone and Romano Cheese. Our meats are of the highest quality available

Jak's Grill

No reviews yet

The Pacific Northwest's Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse!

Sunset Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mercer Island Sound LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston