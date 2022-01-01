El Amigo Mexican Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
333 State St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
333 State St
Erie PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love
Thanks for choosing “A Taste of Love “Where we take pride in putting the best ingredients in your meals...but most importantly Love!
Luminary Cocktails and Bottle Shop
Perfect cocktails and hand-crafted alcohol!
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
A Taste of the Dominican Republic
The Que Abides
We are a food truck so we are rarely in the same spot. Please check social media for today's location. Toast often has the wrong address listed for us.