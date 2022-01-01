Go
Toast

El Arabito Grill

Come in and enjoy!

10738 nw 74th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shawarma On Plate Mix$16.50
Fatteh$12.00
Lamb Chop$24.99
Kids Chicken$7.99
Shish Beef Dish$20.99
Shish Chicken Dish$16.99
Combo Mediterraneo
Shish Kafta Dish$18.99
Fried Kibbeh$14.00
Mixed Grilled Skewers$23.99
See full menu

Location

10738 nw 74th st

doral FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sokai Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taikin Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Taikin means "good fortune" in Japanese, which is closely related with the Tanuki; a mythological animal of the Japanese folklore that people usually place in their business and homes to attract good fortune. With a world-class chef cooking prime cuisine, Taikin is a fusion of Japanese flavors with Latin twists.

58 gourmet

No reviews yet

We are a bakery with a fusion of the traditional French bakery and the best of the venezuelan flavors, everything here is baked every four hours to complete your paladar expectations

Vicky Bakery Doral

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston