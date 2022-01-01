Go
El Arbol

Fresh, Funky, & Sustainable.
-
All of our carry-out products are biodegradable, INCLUDING OUR PLASTIC BAGS!

140 W Main Street

140 W Main Street

Popular Items

Wet Burrito$12.00
refried beans, spanish rice, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, pickled jalapenos, queso on the side
**CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**
Gringo$3.50
GROUND BEEF, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO
Baja Fish$5.00
SMOKED CHILI GRILLED MAHI MAHI, AVOCADO, SALSA VERDE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, CILANTRO
Shrimp$5.50
ADOBO GRILLED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, HABNERO-MANGO SALSA, CILANTRO
Trio & Chips$9.00
Guacamole, queso, house arbol salsa
Carne Asada$6.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK, SALSA ROJA, PICKLED ONION, ROASTED POBLANO, CILANTRO
Brussel Sprout$4.50
FLASH FRIED, W/ HONEY ARBOL
SAUCE, COTIJA, CORN, REFRIED
BLACK BEANS, FRESH JALAPENO,
PICKLED RED ONION
Chicken Tinga$4.00
CHILI GRILLED CHICKEN, PICKLED JALAPENO, SHREDDED CABBAGE, COTIJA, CILANTRO
Al Pastor$4.00
ANCHO ROASTED PORK SHOULDER, PINEAPPLE, WHITE ONION, CILANTRO, LIME
Chorizo$4.50
SPICED SAUSAGE, SALSA VERDE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, COTIJA, RADISH, LIME
Location

140 W Main Street

Brighton MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
