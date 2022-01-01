Go
El Azteca Cantina

3953 Vineyard Drive

Popular Items

Cheese Dip$4.19
Refried Beans$2.75
Mexican Spring Rolls$7.99
Made with chicken, cheese and black beans. Served with chipotle sauce.
El Sina$16.99
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and flour tortillas.
Salsa$1.40
Pollo Salad$11.99
A side of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican ranch dressing.
Cheese Quesadilla (2)$6.85
Chips & Salsa$1.49
Spanish Rice$2.75
chips salsa$1.99
Location

3953 Vineyard Drive

Dunkirk NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
