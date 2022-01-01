Go
El Barrio Cantina

1731 East 4th St

Popular Items

2 Signature Tacos (Flour)$11.00
Choice of 2 Sonoran flour tortilla tacos w/griddled cheese. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites
Burrito$14.00
Choice of 1 Burrito (flour tortilla with grilled cheese, filled with rice, beans, cilantro crema). Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites
Location

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable.
Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way.
