Go
Toast

El Barrio Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

1782 Dorchester Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichanga$13.99
Crispy Burrito, salsa verde, Guacamole, Sour cream, cilantro, rice, beans, pico and cheese
Chips and Guac$7.99
Fresh made Guacamole
Street Corn$5.99
Roasted corn, Crema, cotija Cheese, Lime Spicy Crumble, cilantro and lime
Cantina Bowl$9.49
Ground Beef Taco$4.29
Carnitas Burrito$8.99
Steak Burrito$9.99
Empanadas$1.99
Crispy patty filled with meat or cheese
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Quesadillas$8.99
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Pico, meat, sour cream and Salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1782 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ashmont Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Reign Drink Lab

No reviews yet

Reign Drink Lab started with a simple idea – use real, quality ingredients to create great tasting drinks that make people feel like royalty. It’s a straightforward approach that’s as honest and authentic as our ingredients.

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Plastic utensils would be provided only upon request.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston