El Barrio Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
1782 Dorchester Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1782 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ashmont Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Come in and enjoy!!
Reign Drink Lab
Reign Drink Lab started with a simple idea – use real, quality ingredients to create great tasting drinks that make people feel like royalty. It’s a straightforward approach that’s as honest and authentic as our ingredients.
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Come in and enjoy!
Plastic utensils would be provided only upon request.