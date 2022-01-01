Go
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

Best Mexican food in the Westside of Los Angeles - featuring all natural non-​GMO proteins and gluten free heirloom Oaxacan corn tortillas and Sonoran flour​ tortillas.

3500 Overland Avenue #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Loaded Barrio Fries$8.00
Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, shoestring fries.
Burrito Box$16.00
Choice of 1 burrito. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac,Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
Cauliflower Con Mole Signature Taco$4.75
Roasted cauliflower, griddled cheese, mole sauce, pumpkin seeds, pickled onions, Cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla(vegetarian, vegan optional)
3 Signature Taco Box (Corn)$16.00
Choice of 3 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
8 Street Taco Flight$16.50
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
Wagyu Carne Asada Steak Burrito$13.00
Mesquite grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema.served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
3 Signature Taco Box (Flour)$16.00
Choice of 2 sonoran flour tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco$4.75
mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla.
Location

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

