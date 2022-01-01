Go
El Basque

El Basque is a small, intimate restaurant located in the Prado Shopping Center, 25245 Chamber of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs. Basque offers lunch and dinner service daily

25245 Chamber of Commerce Drive

Location

Bonita Springs FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
