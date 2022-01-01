Go
Toast

El Bastion

Order online or call in your order for Take n Bake BBQ Tex Mex!

12557 Christianson Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Enchilada Meal
Your choice of tortilla, filling, & sauce. Includes rice, beans, chips & salsa. Get creative! Split your order between two fillings or customize by adding additional toppings. ***PLEASE NOTE if selecting different fillings & sauces, they will be put together in one box & please specify which filling you'd like with which sauce.
Guacamole
Small - Extra Large
Empanadas
Tender, flaky pastry filled with choice of beef, chicken, pork, or cheese with vegetables. Choose your favorite or mix it up!
Chile Relleno Meal
Smoked poblano peppers stuffed with a three cheese blend, onions, & tomatoes topped with your choice of sauce. Includes tortilla, rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Brochacho Nachos
Your choice of meat, tortilla chips layered with our three cheese blend, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & jalapenos. Includes salsa, sour cream, & guacamole.
Meat Tacos
Your choice of tortilla & filling. Accompanied by a tray of cheese blend, lettuce, & tomatoes. Includes rice, beans, chips & salsa. ***PLEASE NOTE if selecting different fillings & tortillas, they will be put together in one box & please specify which filling you'd like with which tortilla.
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla with choice of meat, rice, whole pinto beans, grilled onions, peppers, & three cheese blend rolled & smothered with your choice of sauce & topped with more cheese. Includes chips & salsa.
Fajita Meal
Your choice of tortilla, signature smokey marinated & char-grilled beef and/or chicken, peppers & onions. Includes sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, chips & salsa. ***PLEASE NOTE if selecting different fillings & tortillas, they will be put together in one box & please specify which filling you'd like with which tortilla.
Chicken Empanada$3.00
Tender, flaky pastry filled with chicken.
Smoked Brisket Empanada$3.00
Tender, flaky pastry filled with smoked brisket.
See full menu

Location

12557 Christianson Rd

Anacortes WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bastion Brewing Company

No reviews yet

​Located at the gateway to Anacortes, Whidbey and the San Juan Islands, Bastion Brewing Company is one of the 13 breweries in the beautiful Skagit Valley. Operating a seven barrel system, Bastion hand crafts clean and flavorful ales and lagers. In addition to great beer, the restaurant offers a popular fast-casual dining menu.
​What is fast-casual dining? It means we don't have any servers - it is a choose your own adventure kind of place. If you'd like beer or cider, order up at the bar. If you are hungry head into our restaurant and order at the counter; we'll give you a buzzer and buzz you when your food is ready. Feel free to bus your own tables, but if you don't feel like it, we've got ya covered!
​Eat and drink inside or outside, move at your own pace, taste our beers, try our low and slow cherry wood smoked BBQ, brisket and pulled pork sammy, cheesy mac n cheese, or a handmade burger, if you're happy, we're happy!

Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

We serve you like we cook for our family in our own kitchen!

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic downtown Anacortes.

Whidbey Coffee 18 - Anacortes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston