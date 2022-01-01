Latin American
El Bohio Cuban Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
151 Reviews
$$
101 S 3rd St
Lantana, FL 33462
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
101 S 3rd St, Lantana FL 33462
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
East Side Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Oceano Kitchen
Locally Inspired
Wood Fired
Craft Food & Drink.......
The Hive Waterfront Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!