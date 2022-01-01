Go
El Bolero - Design District

Set in the heart of the Dallas Design District, the original location of El Bolero Cocina Mexicana offers an authentic, regional, and fresh Mexican dining and drinking experience.
Celebrate and enjoy in our bustling dining room or lively outdoor patio with the best views of the downtown Dallas skyline.

1201 Oak Lawn • $$

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

Ensalada Picada del Bolero$11.00
mixed greens, quinoa, corn, tomato, black bean, avocado, radish, daikon sprouts, queso fresco, citrus vinaigrette
Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
beef brisket, cilantro, onion, avocado
Queso Blanco$13.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
Chicken Fajita Quesadillas$15.00
oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, honey wheat tortilla
Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
Ensalada De Aguacate Y Pollo$16.00
grilled marinated chicken, romaine, roasted corn, tomato, carrot, sesame seeds, cotija dressing
Side Salad$5.00
Salsa Trio$9.00
chefs inspired daily creation
Fajitas - Pollo$18.00
peppers, charro beans, rice, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn/flour tortilla
Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
rajas peppers, guacamole, queso
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 Oak Lawn

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
