El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW

Popular Items

A Pair of Tacos
Oaxacan Cream Corn$9.50
Potato burrito$12.00
Chicken and Mushroom burrito$15.00
This burrito is BIG enough to share. Shredded chicken and white mushrooms sauteed with cream and wrapped up in a flour tortilla with rice and Monterey jack cheese. Served with extra sauce on the side.
Asada Fries$16.00
Chips
Quesadilla$12.00
BUHO Burrito$12.00
Green Quesadilla$14.00
Queso$4.00
Location

9640 A 16th ave SW

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
