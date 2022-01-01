Go
El Burrito - Liberty

Come in and enjoy!

2400 N MAIN ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Plate
Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Pepper & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charra, & Flour Torillas
Stuffed Avacado$13.99
Pint Red Salsa$6.49
Taco Salad$11.99
Fried Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers
Enchilada Dinner$12.99
Three Enchiladas, your choice of Beef, Cheese, or Combination of both. Topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
1 lb BF Faj Meat$15.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Tea$2.99
Sweet or Unsweet
Side Sour Cream$1.35
1/2 Pint Chili Con Queso$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2400 N MAIN ST

LIBERTY TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
