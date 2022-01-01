El Burrito Mercado

Go
NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays.
If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.

175 Cesar Chavez St • $

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Beans (Online)$1.99
One small sides of beans. Feeds 1-2 people.
Tradicional Burrito (Online)$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Quesa-Tacos Birria$11.50
Side of Guacamole (Online)$2.75
One side of guacamole. Small side feeds 1-2, large side feed 3-4.
Burrito Chiquito (Online)$9.25
A smaller version of our traditional burrito. Choose your guisado and filled with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Tex-Mex Burrito (Online)$11.45
Large flour tortilla filled with carnitas , black bean salad, rice, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Chips & Salsa (Online)$1.99
Individual Taco (Online)$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
Burrito Ahogado (Online)$12.45
Traditional burrito with guisado choice then smothered with a red or green sauce choice & cheese.
Side of Rice (Online)$1.99
One small side of rice. Feeds 1-2.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

175 Cesar Chavez St

St Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
