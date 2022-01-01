El Burro Pollo

Go
Mexican Street foods meets Atlanta in this take of the Burrito Shops that Chef Hector visited as a kid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso...this food that made a lasting impression and a love for all things Mexico! Enjoy our namesake Burro Pollo, a rendition of spicy chicken tamed by shaved fresh vegetables and Banderita sauce on a charred wheat tortilla. Other versions like beef barbacoa, pork chile colorado, chipotle soy tofu and fish zarandeao....Ceviches like the fresh agua chiles and rich Acapulco-style ceviches enhance the experience ....AGAVE spirits like tequila, mezcal, sotol as well as refreshing Mexican and local beers will get you in the mood !

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D • $

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)

Smoked Tofu Green Bowl$11.25
Smoked chipotle soy tofu served with local mixed greens, EBP naked slaw, radish, carrot, celery, cilantro, and bandarita sauces. Dressed with pepita oil and tomatillo. Make it vegan by requesting no sour cream crema!
Beef Barbacoa Rice & Bean Bowl$15.45
Mexican rice and black beans topped with our slow cooked beef barbacoa, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.
Kimchi Quesadillas$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
Tofu Burrito$10.25
Smoked tofu served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with toasted pumpkin seeds and our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Queso$7.50
Rich melted Mexican cheeses , charred and topped with our Chile Hot Sauce ...served with Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips
Chicken Green Bowl$11.25
Spicy three chile chicken served with local mixed greens, EBP naked slaw, radish, carrot, celery, cilantro, and bandarita sauces. Dressed with pepita oil and tomatillo.
Escabeche Salad$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
Burro Pollo$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Guaca Mole$7.00
Fresh avocados mashed with lime, jalapenos, cilantro and garlic...topped with a green pumpkin seed mole and served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Pork Rice & Bean Bowl$14.00
Mexican rice and black beans topped with our slow cooked pork shoulder, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
