El buzo
Come in and enjoy!
5675 north Atlantic ave #110
Location
5675 north Atlantic ave #110
Cocoa Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Q's Crackin Crab- Cocoa Beach
Fast Casual Seafood Kitchen, Serving up soulful seafood dishes daily! Follow us on Instagram and Tik tok: @weloveqs
Discovery Beach Cafe
Happy Hour Opening - 7:00pm
Poké Fin
Health-conscious, heaping poke bowls dished up in a funky, Hawaiian-inspired locale.
Rock the Guac
¡Hola! We are Rock the Guac
The BEST Mexican food on the Space Coast!