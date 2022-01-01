El Cajon restaurants you'll love

El Cajon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try El Cajon restaurants

Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon

Avg 4.4 (3127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Press Box Sports Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Press Box Sports Lounge

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120, El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PHILLY STEAK SANDWHICH$17.00
thin sliced NY steak | mushroom |bell pepper | fried onion |mozzarella | french roll
HALF RACK RIBS$22.00
6pc|slow roasted with our house made bourbon bbq sauce | kale slaw | french fries (falls off the bone, don’t even need the knife)
RIBEYE$19.50
10 oz| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi|includes choice of 1 side
More about Press Box Sports Lounge
Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant image

 

Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant

854 North Second Street, El Cajon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE BREAD$9.00
6 Pieces, Served w/ Sauce
LASAGNA$14.95
Served w/ Garlic Bread
ANTIPASTO
Small: 1-2 people; Medium: 4-6 people; Large: 8-10 people
More about Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1215 West Main Street, El Cajon

Avg 2.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon

Avg 4.2 (2247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon image

 

Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon

777 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon N Avocado Burger$15.95
Cheese Burger$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$6.95
More about Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon
Grand Ole BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Ole BBQ

15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon

Avg 4.6 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grand Ole BBQ
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps image

 

Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps

10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps
Antonelli's Family Deli image

SANDWICHES

Antonelli's Family Deli

1354 N Magnolia Ave, El Cajon

Avg 4.6 (2297 reviews)
Takeout
More about Antonelli's Family Deli
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Funky Fries and Burgers- #1

101 w Washington ave, El Cajon

Avg 4 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
More about Funky Fries and Burgers- #1
Restaurant banner

 

Funky Fries and Burgers- #2

1480 jamacha rd suite 208, el cajon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Funky Fries and Burgers- #2

