El Cajon restaurants you'll love
El Cajon's top cuisines
Must-try El Cajon restaurants
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Press Box Sports Lounge
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Press Box Sports Lounge
2990 Jamacha Road suite 120, El Cajon
|Popular items
|PHILLY STEAK SANDWHICH
|$17.00
thin sliced NY steak | mushroom |bell pepper | fried onion |mozzarella | french roll
|HALF RACK RIBS
|$22.00
6pc|slow roasted with our house made bourbon bbq sauce | kale slaw | french fries (falls off the bone, don’t even need the knife)
|RIBEYE
|$19.50
10 oz| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi|includes choice of 1 side
More about Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant
Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant
854 North Second Street, El Cajon
|Popular items
|CHEESE BREAD
|$9.00
6 Pieces, Served w/ Sauce
|LASAGNA
|$14.95
Served w/ Garlic Bread
|ANTIPASTO
Small: 1-2 people; Medium: 4-6 people; Large: 8-10 people
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1215 West Main Street, El Cajon
|Popular items
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon
|Popular items
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
More about Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon
Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon
777 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon
|Popular items
|Bacon N Avocado Burger
|$15.95
|Cheese Burger
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$6.95
More about Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps
10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105, San Diego
More about Funky Fries and Burgers- #1
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Funky Fries and Burgers- #1
101 w Washington ave, El Cajon
More about Funky Fries and Burgers- #2
Funky Fries and Burgers- #2
1480 jamacha rd suite 208, el cajon