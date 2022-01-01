Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Cajon bars & lounges you'll love

El Cajon restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in El Cajon

Press Box Sports Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Press Box Sports Lounge

2990 Jamacha Road suite 120, El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN COBB WRAP$14.75
blackened chicken | crispy bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato |cucumber| avocado | onion | hardboiled egg | romaine | caesar dressing |sun dried tomato wrap
RIBEYE$21.50
10 oz| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi|includes choice of 1 side
FILET MEDALLIONS$21.50
two 3oz medallions| red wine mushroom peppercorn demi| includes choice of 1 side
More about Press Box Sports Lounge
Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon image

 

Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon

777 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shirly Temple$4.75
Brussels Sprouts$6.95
Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.95
More about Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps image

 

Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps

10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps

